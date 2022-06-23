ONGC Videsh announces new oil discovery in Colombia

ONGC Videsh announces new oil discovery in Colombia2 min read . 07:12 PM IST
- Block CPO-5 was awarded to ONGC Videsh Limited in the 2008 bid round of Colombia.
ONGC Videsh Limited (OVL), Indian oil and gas explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corporation's overseas arm on 23 June announced to have made an oil discovery in the recently drilled well of Urraca-IX, in Colombia's Llanos Basin CPO-5 block.
Adding more, the OVL said that the Urraca-1X was spudded on 20 April and drilled to target depth (TD) of 10956 feet, encountering 17 feet thick oil-bearing sands at a depth from 10201 feet-10218 feet.
"During initial testing with Electrical Submersible Pump (ESP), fluid flowed @ approx. 600 bbl./day with around 40-50% W/C and oil of 16oAPI. Oil discovery in the Lower Mirador play in this well opens up new areas for further exploration in the northern part of the block," it said in a statement.
Earlier, ONGC Videsh had discovered commercial oil in the Lower Sand pay in Mariposa and Indico fields in the block in 2017 and 2018 respectively, which are currently commercially producing at 20,000 bbl oil per day.
Block CPO-5 was awarded to ONGC Videsh Limited in the 2008 bid round of Colombia. ONGC Videsh holds 70 per cent participating interest (PI) in the block along with operatorship, while remaining 30 per cent is held by partner Geopark, the statement added.
"ONGC Videsh has a significant presence in oil & gas sector in Colombia, with three other exploratory blocks in the country and joint ownership of the oil producing company Mansarovar Energy Colombia Ltd (MECL)," ONGC said.
Oil discovery in a new play in the block with the well Urraca-1X, reiterates the technical and operational prowess of ONGC Videsh and adds one more feather in its cap towards the extensive Exploration and Drilling campaign in Colombia, the Indian oil and gas explorer said.
