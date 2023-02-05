Onion payment method introduced in Philippines. What Filipinos can buy with it?
The goods were sold at a promo price of one onion in the Philippines.
In the Philippines, many people thronged a Manila store to buy various household items including air fresheners, pans, shower caddies, ceramic vases, candleholders, and others in exchange for onions. The goods were sold at a promo price of one onion.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×