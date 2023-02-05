In the Philippines, many people thronged a Manila store to buy various household items including air fresheners, pans, shower caddies, ceramic vases, candleholders, and others in exchange for onions. The goods were sold at a promo price of one onion.

According to a report in Khaleej Times, all items were priced at 88 pesos (around Dh6) in the Japan Home Centre (JHC) branch in Quezon City, northeast Manila. All items with a price tag of 88 pesos or below could be purchased with one onion each on Saturday.

Products like ceramic vases and candleholders were offered at two pieces, one onion. A maximum of three items could be brought with the new currency in the Manila store.

There was a separate lane for the customers opting for onion payments. A woman purchased a pan and a stainless shower caddy, while another bought a colander and an air freshener, the report stated.

Onion payment method started in the Philippines after the price of the vegetable hit Dh40 per kg and become more expensive than chicken and meat. However, Filipinos found a funny solution to the difficult situation.

Khaleej Times also reported that there was a bride who used onions in her bouquet and a couple opted for the vegetable as wedding souvenirs.

"All collected onions will be used in our community pantry," the Japan Home Centre (JHC) said in a post on the social media platform.