Onion shortage threatens a new chapter in world food crisis

Onions are the staple of cuisines across the world, the most consumed vegetable after the tomato (technically a fruit). About 106 million metric tons are produced annually — roughly the same as carrots, turnips, chillies, peppers and garlic combined. They’re used in everything from the base flavoring of curries and soups to fried toppings on hotdogs in the US, where futures trading in them has been banned since 1958 after an attempt to corner the market.