This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Home >News >World >Only countries with lowest Covid vaccine coverage to get doses via Covax this month
Only countries with lowest Covid vaccine coverage to get doses via Covax this month
2 min read.07:44 PM ISTFrancesco Guarascio, Reuters
Co-led by the WHO, COVAX has since January largely allocated doses proportionally among its 140-plus beneficiary states according to population size
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
A global scheme designed to ensure fair access to Covid-19 vaccines will this month for the first time distribute shots only to countries with the lowest levels of coverage, the World Health Organization said.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
A global scheme designed to ensure fair access to Covid-19 vaccines will this month for the first time distribute shots only to countries with the lowest levels of coverage, the World Health Organization said.
Co-led by the WHO, COVAX has since January largely allocated doses proportionally among its 140-plus beneficiary states according to population size.
This made some richer nations that had already secured vaccines through separate deals with pharmaceutical firms eligible for COVAX doses alongside countries with no supplies at all.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
This made some richer nations that had already secured vaccines through separate deals with pharmaceutical firms eligible for COVAX doses alongside countries with no supplies at all.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
With some nations administering booster shots while others are still giving first jabs to the most vulnerable, the WHO has now tweaked the rules.
With some nations administering booster shots while others are still giving first jabs to the most vulnerable, the WHO has now tweaked the rules.
"For the October supply we designed a different methodology, only covering participants with low sources of supply," Mariangela Simao, WHO Assistant Director General for Access to Vaccines, said in a recording of a conference presentation last week posted on the WHO's website.
"For the October supply we designed a different methodology, only covering participants with low sources of supply," Mariangela Simao, WHO Assistant Director General for Access to Vaccines, said in a recording of a conference presentation last week posted on the WHO's website.
The change comes 15 months after the launch of the COVAX programme and as WHO head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus seeks renomination.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The change comes 15 months after the launch of the COVAX programme and as WHO head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus seeks renomination.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Slides from Simao's presentation showed that, of the more than 90 poorer nations served by COVAX, about half had immunised less than 20% of their populations and 26 less than 10%. Many wealthy nations reached 70% coverage during the northern hemisphere summer.
Slides from Simao's presentation showed that, of the more than 90 poorer nations served by COVAX, about half had immunised less than 20% of their populations and 26 less than 10%. Many wealthy nations reached 70% coverage during the northern hemisphere summer.
About 75 million doses of Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Sinopharm vaccines will be distributed in October to 49 countries considered among the least covered, the slides showed, without indicating the recipient nations.
About 75 million doses of Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Sinopharm vaccines will be distributed in October to 49 countries considered among the least covered, the slides showed, without indicating the recipient nations.