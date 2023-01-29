‘Only one meal a day’: 5 men have been living in an airport for over 5 months because…2 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2023, 03:35 PM IST
5 Russian men who fled the country after Moscow’s military mobilization order have been living in a Korean airport
In a real-life rendition of Tom Hank's movie Terminal, 5 men have been living in an airport for the past 5 months surviving on ‘one meal a day.’ All the men who have been living in South Korea’s Incheon International Airport are Russian and fled the country after Moscow’s military mobilization order in September 2022. However, South Korea’s Ministry of Justice has dismissed their application to enter the country citing that refusal of conscription was not a reason for refugee recognition.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×