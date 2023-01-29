In a real-life rendition of Tom Hank's movie Terminal, 5 men have been living in an airport for the past 5 months surviving on ‘one meal a day.’ All the men who have been living in South Korea’s Incheon International Airport are Russian and fled the country after Moscow’s military mobilization order in September 2022. However, South Korea’s Ministry of Justice has dismissed their application to enter the country citing that refusal of conscription was not a reason for refugee recognition.

