OnlyFans shocker: Think you’re flirting with a model? Maybe it’s an underpaid Filipino man fooling you

OnlyFans has changed the online adult industry, but many fans may not know they are often not chatting with real creators. Instead, underpaid workers, mostly from the Philippines, act as “chatters” and impersonate creators in private messages.

They flirt, sell content and push fans to spend more. It helps the platform earn record profits and pay billions to creators. Many sign NDAs and cannot speak about it. And, just like that, a booming, automated industry gets built on outsourced identity.

Chatters have told Rest of World that bosses now set higher sales targets, making shifts more stressful. Some agencies are testing AI to replace poor performers. Workers fear full automation.

For now, they say bots still miss human quirks that drive sales. AI can’t produce keyboard smashes, deliberate typos, inside jokes and Gen-Z slang.

A 23-year-old chatter from Bacolod said AI “isn’t at that level of flirting yet”.

Fans’ messages ranged from explicit requests to disturbing comments. But, Tony, a 31-year-old chatter, experiences something else.

Tony’s job is to pretend to be an OnlyFans creator. He logged in to work one afternoon while grieving his grandmother’s recent death.

An American user shared something different: his grandmother was dying. Tony froze for half an hour, shocked by the man’s honesty. But, his supervisor quickly pulled him back to duty, scolding him for not responding.

Tony has admitted to Rest of World that he feels drained and stressed. Even after exceeding his sales target of $8,000 a month, he says he cannot relax.

Now, he worries that his work may soon be replaced by artificial intelligence. Companies see it as a cheaper and faster option.

Tony believes if AI can copy their job, employers will adopt it immediately, leaving people like him vulnerable.

Freelancers contribute to OnlyFans' revenue These freelancers are central to OnlyFans’ success as over 70% of the platform’s revenue comes from sales and tips. But, tech firms are now pushing AI chatbots, which are better at flirting and engaging fans.

OnlyFans has a rule that only humans can send messages. So, chatbots draft replies, and creators or workers press send.

A Tel Aviv-based firm, SuperCreator, claims that its bot is used by 25,000 creators. It never burns out and stays consistent with the creator’s tone.

These bots work like relationship bots, now common in the US, where one in five people have used them. People easily believe what AI says as people “desire to be fooled”, the publication quoted Carljoe Javier, director of advocacy group Data and AI Ethics Philippines, as saying.