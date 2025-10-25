Ontario Premier pull Reagan ad after enraged Trump halts US-Canada trade talks

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said on Friday, October 25, he has decided to withdraw the anti-tariff advertisement that angered American President Donald Trump so that trade talks between the US and Canada could resume. The advertisement had prompted Donald Trump to end all trade talks with Canada.

Doug Ford said he took the decision after talking with Prime Minister Mark Carney. “We’ve achieved our goal, having reached U.S. audiences at the highest levels," Ford said in a statement, adding, “Our intention was always to initiate a conversation about the kind of economy that Americans want to build and the impact of tariffs on workers and businesses.”

Ford said the ads will keep airing through the weekend, including during the opening World Series games between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

“I’ve directed my team to keep putting our message in front of Americans over the weekend so that we can air our commercial during the first two World Series games," he said.

Earlier in the day, Donald Trump had ended “all trade negotiations” with Canada after an advertisement sponsored by Ontario used former President Ronald Reagan's words to criticise tariffs imposed by the US.

What did Donald Trump say? Launching a scathing attack on Canada, Donald Trump terminated all trade talks with the neighbouring country, calling the advertisement “fake”.

He said, “The Ronald Reagan Foundation has just announced that Canada has fraudulently used an advertisement, which is FAKE, featuring Ronald Reagan speaking negatively about Tariffs. The ad was for $75,000,000. TARIFFS ARE VERY IMPORTANT TO THE NATIONAL SECURITY, AND ECONOMY, OF THE USA.”

“Based on their egregious behavior, ALL TRADE NEGOTIATIONS WITH CANADA ARE HEREBY TERMINATED,” he announced.

Trump doubled down on his criticism of the Ontario ads and accused Canada of trying to influence an upcoming US Supreme Court ruling on his global tariff regime.

He said, “CANADA CHEATED AND GOT CAUGHT!!!They fraudulently took a big buy ad saying that Ronald Reagan did not like Tariffs, when actually he LOVED TARIFFS FOR OUR COUNTRY, AND ITS NATIONAL SECURITY.”

