Ontario’s Premier Doug Ford announced that, effective Monday, the province is imposing a 25% surcharge on electricity exports to the United States in response to US President Donald Trump’s trade war. The measure affects 1.5 million American consumers in Minnesota, New York, and Michigan.

“President Trump’s tariffs are a disaster for the U.S. economy. They’re making life more expensive for American families and businesses,” Ford said in a statement. “Until the threat of tariffs is gone for good, Ontario won’t back down. We’ll stand strong, use every tool in our toolkit and do whatever it takes to protect Ontario.”

Economic impact and revenue expectations Ford’s office stated that the new market rules require any generator selling electricity to the US to apply a 25% surcharge. The Ontario government estimates that this will generate between 300,000 Canadian dollars (US$208,000) and 400,000 Canadian dollars (US$277,000) per day, with the funds allocated to support Ontario workers, families, and businesses.

Federal retaliatory tariffs also in effect Ontario’s surcharge adds to Canada’s broader retaliatory measures, which include 30 billion Canadian dollars (US$21 billion) in tariffs on various American goods such as orange juice, peanut butter, coffee, appliances, footwear, cosmetics, motorcycles, and certain pulp and paper products.

Trump’s rrade war and its repercussions Trump recently escalated trade tensions by imposing tariffs on Washington’s three biggest trading partners, prompting immediate retaliation from Canada, Mexico, and China. The move sent financial markets into turmoil, raising fears of a broader economic conflict.

Canadian incoming PM stands firm against US tariffs Canada is standing its ground in the ongoing trade war with the United States, with former Bank of Canada Governor & incoming Prime Minister Mark Carney vowing that the country will not back down.

“We didn’t ask for this fight. But Canadians are always ready when someone else drops the gloves,” Carney said. “The Americans, they should make no mistake, in trade, as in hockey, Canada will win.”

Carney emphasised that Canada will keep its initial retaliatory tariffs in place until “the Americans show us respect.”

Backlash against US policies Trump’s trade war and his comments suggesting Canada could become the “51st state” have sparked widespread anger among Canadians. The backlash has been evident in several ways: