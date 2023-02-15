Oops! US pilot misses first missile shot while knocking down aerial object
- The US has been in a state of alarm since a huge white balloon from China was spotted tracking over a series of top-secret nuclear weapons sites
- Currently, officials from US and Canada are scouring the remote areas for remnants of the destroyed aerial targets
In an 'oops' moment, US officials have admitted that the pilot missed the first shot aimed at taking down the unidentified flying object over Lake Huron on Sunday. The US has been in a state of alarm since a huge white balloon from China was spotted tracking over a series of top-secret nuclear weapons sites.
