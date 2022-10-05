OPEC+ considers output-limit cut of 2 million barrels a day

OPEC+ is considering its biggest production cut since 2020, a move Washington is trying to head off with furious diplomatic efforts. The group is set to discuss a cut to its output limits of as much as 2 million barrels a day, using current targets as a starting point. While a significant move, the actual impact on global supply would be smaller because several countries are already pumping below their quotas.

