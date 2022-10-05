OPEC+ considers output-limit cut of 2 million barrels a day

OPEC+ considers output-limit cut of 2 million barrels a day2 min read . 03:23 PM IST
OPEC+ was earlier believed to have been considering its biggest production cut since 2020, a move Washington is trying to head off with furious diplomatic efforts.
OPEC+ is considering its biggest production cut since 2020, a move Washington is trying to head off with furious diplomatic efforts. The group is set to discuss a cut to its output limits of as much as 2 million barrels a day, using current targets as a starting point. While a significant move, the actual impact on global supply would be smaller because several countries are already pumping below their quotas.
OPEC+ is also considering smaller reductions of 1 million to 1.5 million barrels a day, delegates said. Even a cut on that scale would be a blow to a global economy that is already suffering historic inflation shocks. Washington is looking at potential responses, as President Joe Biden tries to tame pump prices ahead of mid-term elections in November.
“It is hard to overstate how anxious the Biden administration is about a potential resurgence in oil prices," Bob McNally, founder of Rapidan Energy, earlier said in Vienna. “A large OPEC+ cut would antagonize the White House, though officials may wait to see how prices respond afterward before pulling the trigger on policy responses."
In Vienna, there was little sign the US pressure was working. United Arab Emirates Energy Minister Suhail Al Mazrouei insisted the decision was “technical".
According to Bloomberg on October 4, White House officials have already requested the US Energy Department to examine whether a restriction on the export of gasoline, diesel, and other refined petroleum products will result in reduced pricing. Although it is a divisive idea, the Biden administration is beginning to embrace it in some places.
In an effort to cripple Russian President Vladimir Putin's war machine, European and US officials were seeking to limit Moscow's oil revenue as OPEC+ ministers met in Vienna. New sanctions that will severely restrict Russia's capacity to sell petroleum are about to be approved by the EU, and the US is coordinating with allies to put a price cap on Russian oil.
Oil futures, which jumped on October 4 as the scale of the cuts being discussed emerged, eased 0.5% on October 5.
(With agency inputs)
