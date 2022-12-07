OPEC Fund to provide $50 million to ensure food security in Uzbekistan

NEW DELHI: The OPEC Fund on Wednesday announced that it will contribute $50 million to a syndicated trade finance facility along with the Islamic Trade Finance Corp. (ITFC) for Uzbekistan. The total of $100 million facility will help improve food security in Uzbekistan and support the trade of critical agriculture products.
NEW DELHI: The OPEC Fund on Wednesday announced that it will contribute $50 million to a syndicated trade finance facility along with the Islamic Trade Finance Corp. (ITFC) for Uzbekistan. The total of $100 million facility will help improve food security in Uzbekistan and support the trade of critical agriculture products.
“The loan package will help ensure the sustainable supply of essential food and agricultural products in the local market at affordable prices," the Fund said in a press release.
“The loan package will help ensure the sustainable supply of essential food and agricultural products in the local market at affordable prices," the Fund said in a press release.
Uzbekistan is a net importer of essential goods such as grain, vegetable and sugar and nearly 40% of the country’s food supply originates in the Black Sea region. Following the war in Ukraine and a resultant surge in food and commodity prices, food security has become a major concern for Uzbekistan.
Uzbekistan is a net importer of essential goods such as grain, vegetable and sugar and nearly 40% of the country’s food supply originates in the Black Sea region. Following the war in Ukraine and a resultant surge in food and commodity prices, food security has become a major concern for Uzbekistan.
“Addressing the global food security crisis is a priority for the OPEC Fund and our support to Uzbekistan is aligned with our Food Security Action Plan. Securing international trade in challenging times is key to ensure that people receive essential supplies and to keep critical supply chains for businesses operational," said Abdulhamid Alkhalifa, director general, OPEC Fund.
“Addressing the global food security crisis is a priority for the OPEC Fund and our support to Uzbekistan is aligned with our Food Security Action Plan. Securing international trade in challenging times is key to ensure that people receive essential supplies and to keep critical supply chains for businesses operational," said Abdulhamid Alkhalifa, director general, OPEC Fund.
In June, it had announced a $1 billion OPEC Fund Food Security Action Plan for 2022-25. The plan supports financing import cost of basic commodities such as seeds, grains and fertilizers, while promoting medium and long-term security of food supply in partner countries.
In June, it had announced a $1 billion OPEC Fund Food Security Action Plan for 2022-25. The plan supports financing import cost of basic commodities such as seeds, grains and fertilizers, while promoting medium and long-term security of food supply in partner countries.
The facility is channelling public and private sector loans, as well as grants, to developing countries hit hardest by disruptions and price hikes following the war in Ukraine.
The facility is channelling public and private sector loans, as well as grants, to developing countries hit hardest by disruptions and price hikes following the war in Ukraine.
“To date, the OPEC Fund has provided close to $600 million in financing aligned with Uzbekistan’s sustainable growth agenda and the OPEC Fund’s country partnership strategy. The OPEC Fund’s public and private sector financing, supported by grants, have helped the sustainable development of the energy, water & sanitation, agriculture, transport, education and finance sectors, and includes support for small and medium enterprises," the press release added.
“To date, the OPEC Fund has provided close to $600 million in financing aligned with Uzbekistan’s sustainable growth agenda and the OPEC Fund’s country partnership strategy. The OPEC Fund’s public and private sector financing, supported by grants, have helped the sustainable development of the energy, water & sanitation, agriculture, transport, education and finance sectors, and includes support for small and medium enterprises," the press release added.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.