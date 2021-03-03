OPEC+ is poised to cool down oil market with extra production

The kingdom will start to roll back its extra cut as planned in April, but is still discussing internally whether to return all of the barrels in a single month, or over a longer period, said people familiar with the deliberations. The decision will take into account the commissioning of the new 400,000 barrel-a-day Jizan refinery, which could affect both domestic crude consumption and exports, they said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}