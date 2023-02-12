OPEC Sec Gen says expects oil demand to reach pre-pandemic levels this year
- OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais said that the demand is projected to further rise to 110 million barrels per day in next two years
OPEC expects oil demand to exceed pre-pandemic levels in 2023, reaching almost 102 million barrels a day, the group's Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais said on Sunday.
