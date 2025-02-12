OPEC sticks to oil-demand view, flags US trade policy risks
Summary
- The cartel stuck to its oil-demand forecast after reaffirming plans to gradually hike output from April, but said Trump’s trade policy is injecting a dose of uncertainty into markets.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries stuck to its oil-demand forecast after reaffirming plans to gradually hike output from April, but said U.S. President Trump’s trade policy is injecting a dose of uncertainty into markets.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more