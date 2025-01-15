OPEC sticks to oil-demand view

OPEC’s overall forecast remains significantly more optimistic than others in the industry.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries stuck to its oil demand forecast for this year after a series of cuts and projected broadly stable growth into 2026.
The Vienna-based cartel still expects demand to grow by 1.45 million barrels a day this year and forecast growth of 1.43 million barrels a day the next, driven by transportation fuels.
The group’s overall forecast remains significantly more optimistic than others in the industry, with the International Energy Agency estimating this year’s growth at 1.05 million barrels a day.
Total world demand is estimated to reach around 105.2 million and 106.6 million barrels a day on average in the periods.
The cartel still forecasts Chinese demand to grow by 310,000 barrels a day this year after consumption picked up in November, and said the positive impact of government stimulus is expected to continue in the first quarter. Demand will be supported by petrochemical feedstock and transportation fuels, OPEC said.
Brent crude, the international oil benchmark, traded around $80 a barrel, while the U.S. oil gauge West Texas Intermediate was around $76 a barrel in midday trade on Wednesday. Both benchmarks eased slightly after soaring to multi-month highs earlier this week, as the latest round of U.S. sanctions against Russia raised concerns over supply disruptions.
Crude has had a strong start to the year, boosted by colder weather and falling U.S. stockpiles, as well as expectations that the U.S. will tighten its grip on Iran in the coming months.
OPEC kept its forecast for supply growth from countries not participating in the Declaration of Cooperation—or DoC—at 1.1 million barrels a day for this year from 1.3 million barrels in 2024, driven by the U.S., Brazil, Canada and Norway. The DoC, the cartel’s formal name for OPEC+, was formed in 2016 and comprises the 12 OPEC members and 10 non-members, of which Russia is the largest producer.
In December, overall OPEC crude-oil production rose by 26,000 barrels a day to 26.74 million barrels a day, mainly driven by African producers. Libyan production rose by 53,000 barrels a day to around 1.29 million barrels a day, while Nigerian production increased by 30,000 barrels a day to 1.51 million barrels a day.
Last month, the OPEC+ alliance—which pumps more than half of the world’s crude oil—further extended voluntary production cuts of 2.2 million barrels a day until the end of March. Market watchers said the move suggests the group is prioritizing price-support efforts over market share and taking time to assess the impact of a second Trump presidency on the market—from potentially increased drilling to higher trade tariffs and stricter enforcement of sanctions against Iran.
OPEC lifted its estimates for global economic growth to 3.1% for this year from 3% previously, and forecast growth of 3.2% in 2026. The cartel sees U.S. economic growth at 2.4% this year and 2.3% the next, while eurozone growth was trimmed to 1% for 2025 and projected at 1.1% in 2026.
“Inflation is forecast to continue declining gradually in 2025 and to normalize towards 2026," OPEC said. “Monetary policy accommodation is expected to continue in major advanced economies in the near term, but at a more cautious pace, due to the lingering persistence of certain inflationary pressures."
