OPEC sticks to oil-demand view

OPEC kept its forecast for supply growth from countries not participating in the Declaration of Cooperation—or DoC—at 1.1 million barrels a day for this year from 1.3 million barrels in 2024, driven by the U.S., Brazil, Canada and Norway. The DoC, the cartel’s formal name for OPEC+, was formed in 2016 and comprises the 12 OPEC members and 10 non-members, of which Russia is the largest producer.