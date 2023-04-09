What do Opec+ production cuts mean for India?3 min read . Updated: 09 Apr 2023, 11:04 PM IST
Last week, Opec+ countries announced a voluntary oil production cut by 1.16 million barrels per day (bpd). Reduced global oil supplies can impact the economy of India, which is dependent on oil imports for approx. 85% of its energy needs. Mint explains:
Last week, Opec+ countries announced a voluntary oil production cut by 1.16 million barrels per day (bpd). Reduced global oil supplies can impact the economy of India, which is dependent on oil imports for approx. 85% of its energy needs. Mint explains:
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×