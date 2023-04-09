What do Opec+ production cuts mean for India?

For some time now, changes in international crude prices have not led to a change in the prices of petrol and diesel. Now, if the rise in crude oil import bill is passed on to the public, it may lead to cost-push inflation as every economic activity gets affected by oil price movement. On the flip side, with crucial assembly elections coming up, state-controlled oil marketing companies may be stopped from passing on the increased burden to consumers. That will further worsen the financial balance of the oil public sector units.