OPEC's Barkindo dies unexpectedly at 63

OPEC's Barkindo dies unexpectedly at 631 min read . 01:40 PM IST
- Barkindo was due to step down at the end of this month after six years in the top job at the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC)
The Secretary General of the OPEC oil cartel, Nigeria's Mohammed Barkindo, has died unexpectedly at the age of 63, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation said on Wednesday.
The Secretary General of the OPEC oil cartel, Nigeria's Mohammed Barkindo, has died unexpectedly at the age of 63, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation said on Wednesday.
Barkindo was due to step down at the end of this month after six years in the top job at the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).
Barkindo was due to step down at the end of this month after six years in the top job at the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).
"We lost our esteemed Dr Muhammad Sanusi Barkindo. He died at about 11 pm yesterday 5th July 2022," NNPC's chief executive Mele Kyari tweeted, without providing any further details about the circumstances of Barkindo's death, only a few hours after the head of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries had met the Nigerian president in Abuja.
"We lost our esteemed Dr Muhammad Sanusi Barkindo. He died at about 11 pm yesterday 5th July 2022," NNPC's chief executive Mele Kyari tweeted, without providing any further details about the circumstances of Barkindo's death, only a few hours after the head of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries had met the Nigerian president in Abuja.
The death is a "great loss to his immediate family, the NNPC, our country Nigeria, the OPEC and the global energy community," Kyari added.
The death is a "great loss to his immediate family, the NNPC, our country Nigeria, the OPEC and the global energy community," Kyari added.
Kyari said Barkindo died hours after meeting Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari and giving the main speech at an energy summit in Abuja.
Kyari said Barkindo died hours after meeting Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari and giving the main speech at an energy summit in Abuja.
Barkindo said the oil and gas industry is "under siege" due to years of under-investment and that allowing trade in oil from Iran and Venezuela could help address the market's current tight supply.
Barkindo said the oil and gas industry is "under siege" due to years of under-investment and that allowing trade in oil from Iran and Venezuela could help address the market's current tight supply.
Barkindo's career in the oil industry began in Nigeria in the early 1980s. He served in various capacities at the NNPC and represented Nigeria on OPEC's Economic Commission Board.
Barkindo's career in the oil industry began in Nigeria in the early 1980s. He served in various capacities at the NNPC and represented Nigeria on OPEC's Economic Commission Board.
He served as acting OPEC secretary general in 2006 before returning to the position 10 years later and has led the organisation through a turbulent oil market period including steering it towards greater cooperation with non-OPEC oil producers.
He served as acting OPEC secretary general in 2006 before returning to the position 10 years later and has led the organisation through a turbulent oil market period including steering it towards greater cooperation with non-OPEC oil producers.
After leaving OPEC Barkindo was due to join U.S. think tank the Atlantic Council's Global Energy Center as a distinguished fellow, the Council recently announced.
After leaving OPEC Barkindo was due to join U.S. think tank the Atlantic Council's Global Energy Center as a distinguished fellow, the Council recently announced.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.