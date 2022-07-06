OPEC's Barkindo dies unexpectedly at 63

"We lost our esteemed Dr Muhammad Sanusi Barkindo. He died at about 11 pm yesterday 5th July 2022," NNPC's chief executive Mele Kyari tweeted, without providing any further details about the circumstances of Barkindo's death, only a few hours after the head of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries had met the Nigerian president in Abuja.

