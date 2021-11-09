Marty Firestone, who owns Canadian travel insurance company Travel Secure, said October saw inquiries and purchases of travel insurance increase by 25% compared to the same month in 2019. "What you've got is tremendous pent up demand," Firestone said on Monday. "When the announcement came out [that the U.S. border was opening] they were like, 'I'm out of here.'"

