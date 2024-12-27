OpenAI ChatgGPT outage: Several users worldwide reported OpenAI ChatGPT breakdown on Thursday. Most of the users who complained about glitch in the AI application were from the United States. Soon after the outage was reported, social media was filled with memes and reactions.

ChatGPT breakdown after OpenAI confirmed that its AI service is facing glitches that are hindering the experience of many users.

Is ChatGPT down? Thousands of people reported problems while using ChatGPT between 12 am and 3 am, according to Downdetector, a platform, built by Ookla, to track performance of online services and websites.

“Most of ChatGPT, the API, and Sora have been down for a couple of hours and we're sorry for the trouble this is causing. We’ve identified the issue and have started recovery. We hope to be back asap. https://status.openai.com,” read a post by official X handle of ChatGPT.

As per ChatGPT's official website, the AI chatbot service received an outage on Thursday as well, where high rates of errors were reported in ChatGPT, API, and Sora services at 11 PST on December 26.

“ChatGPT is recovering and we are continuing to work on an overall fix," read OpenAI's last update on its website at 17:11 PST on December 26.

ChatGPT Outage sparks social media frenzy Many ChatGPT users expressed their frustration over not being able to use the service, whereas many others shared hilarious memes on X.

“Well, #ChatGPT seems to be down now but annoyed me e the entire day by proposing a dysfunctional Python code for Deep Learning that crashes already reading the csv-file,” posted a social media user on X.

Also Read | OpenAI introduces ChatGPT Search to all free users: Know how it works

“Did ChatGPT plan it's update/global outage down to the minute of my online interview? I thought I was petty. I was wrong,” commented another user.

“ChatGPT is down. The apocalypse hasn't happened yet ;),” commented another user.

OpenAI ChatGPT Outage social media reaction

OpenAI ChatGPT Outage social media reaction

OpenAI ChatGPT Outage social media reaction

OpenAI ChatGPT Outage social media reaction