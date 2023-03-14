OpenAI launches GPT-4, next gen language model. Check all that it can do2 min read . Updated: 14 Mar 2023, 11:08 PM IST
- GPT-4 reportedly passes a simulated bar exam with a score around the top 10% of test takers.
- This is a significant improvement over GPT-3.5, which had a score around the bottom 10%.
OpenAI has announced the release of its latest model, GPT-4, which is a large multimodal model capable of accepting image and text inputs and producing text outputs. The company claims that while the model may not be as capable as humans in many real-world scenarios, it exhibits human-level performance on various professional and academic benchmarks.
