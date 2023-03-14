OpenAI launches GPT-4, next gen language model. Check all that it can do

To develop GPT-4, OpenAI spent six months iteratively aligning the model using lessons from its adversarial testing program as well as its own ChatGPT system, company claimed in a statement and added,“Over the past two years, we rebuilt our entire deep learning stack and, together with Azure, co-designed a supercomputer from the ground up for our workload. A year ago, we trained GPT-3.5 as a first “test run" of the system. We found and fixed some bugs and improved our theoretical foundations."

