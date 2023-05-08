ChatGPT, an AI-powered chatbot developed by OpenAI, has gained widespread attention and popularity since its launch in November 2022. Its impressive capabilities have sparked a competition among the world's top tech companies to develop innovative AI technology. Meanwhile, developers worldwide are exploring novel applications for ChatGPT, which currently utilizes OpenAI's powerful large language model, GPT-4.

In March, Sam Altman's company revealed that ChatGPT would be equipped with internet browsing capabilities through the use of plugins. This development has sparked a surge of possibilities for developers, and numerous plugins have been created for the chatbot in recent weeks.

OpenAI has just unveiled a new plugin called the ChatGPT code interpreter, as well as several other plugins.

The ChatGPT code interpreter plugin provides ChatGPT with a variety of functions, including a Python interpreter that operates in a secure, sandboxed environment. OpenAI claims that this plugin is capable of tackling a wide range of tasks, such as solving both quantitative and qualitative mathematical problems, performing data analysis and visualization, and converting files to different formats.

ChatGPT has the ability to generate code from natural language inputs, and the ChatGPT code interpreter plugin takes this capability to the next level by providing a new format for the output. With this plugin, ChatGPT can utilize Python and display results in a dialogue box, enhancing its coding capabilities.

“We provide our models with a working Python interpreter in a sandboxed, firewalled execution environment, along with some ephemeral disk space. Code run by our interpreter plugin is evaluated in a persistent session that is alive for the duration of a chat conversation (with an upper-bound timeout), and subsequent calls can build on top of each other. We support uploading files to the current conversation workspace and downloading the results of your work," states OpenAI’s blog demonstrating the plugin.

During the demo, ChatGPT was shown to be capable of performing a variety of tasks. For example, it was demonstrated that the chatbot can handle the uploading of large datasets and then use data analysis techniques to identify trends and compare variables.

Capabilities of ChatGPT code interpreter

Since the ChatGPT code interpreter plugin was introduced, there has been a lot of online discussion about its potential use cases. One example is the ability of ChatGPT to perform basic video editing, such as converting GIFs into longer MP4 videos with a slow zoom effect.

Another fascinating feature of the ChatGPT code interpreter plugin is its ability to create visualized maps from location data, such as a CSV file containing the locations of every lighthouse in the US. Ethan Mollick, a professor at The Wharton School, tested this functionality by providing a prompt to ChatGPT to "Create a gif of a map of the lighthouse locations, where the map is very dark but each lighthouse twinkles." Within a few seconds, ChatGPT produced a map with illuminated dots representing the lighthouses. Mollick also tried a similar experiment with lighthouses in Europe.

The Code Interpreter plugin is proving to be an incredible tool due to its file uploading and downloading capabilities. Designer Pietro Schirano has reported that the plugin can also extract colors from an image and create a palette.png, as well as automatically compress large images if the interpreter runs out of memory.

Another Twitter user shared that the Code Interpreter plugin can analyze a Bitcoin dataset downloaded from an iPhone. In addition to its game-changing data analysis capabilities, the plugin can also convert images into text files and create animated GIFs from scratch in a matter of seconds. It can even analyze a user's music taste based on their Spotify playlist.

Considering all the exciting applications of ChatGPT's Code Interpreter plugin, it can be said that the plugin is a boon for developers and anyone exploring new use cases for the AI chatbot. The plugin's most significant advantage is perhaps its ability to make entirely new workflows effortless and efficient, opening up new possibilities for innovation and creativity.