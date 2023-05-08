Another fascinating feature of the ChatGPT code interpreter plugin is its ability to create visualized maps from location data, such as a CSV file containing the locations of every lighthouse in the US. Ethan Mollick, a professor at The Wharton School, tested this functionality by providing a prompt to ChatGPT to "Create a gif of a map of the lighthouse locations, where the map is very dark but each lighthouse twinkles." Within a few seconds, ChatGPT produced a map with illuminated dots representing the lighthouses. Mollick also tried a similar experiment with lighthouses in Europe.

