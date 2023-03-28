ChatGPT, the popular chatbot from OpenAI, has seen an impressive growth trajectory, with 100 million users in just two months and around 13 million daily active users. However, this rapid expansion has also led to issues with reliability, as the system frequently experiences downtime or capacity issues. Some users report error codes such as 1020 and 429, and the recent release of the GPT-4 language model has reportedly increased these problems.

While there is no one-size-fits-all solution for these errors, users may want to search for fixes or seek help from support resources. Check the simple hacks to fix the errors

List of errors one faces while using ChatGPT

Error 1020

One of the most common errors is Error 1020, which means "Access denied." This error occurs when ChatGPT detects something unusual about the user's network or device and blocks their access as a security measure.

Error 429

Another error that users may encounter is Error 429, which occurs when users exceed the maximum number of requests allowed in a given time period. This error is intended to ensure fair usage of the service and prevent abuse.

Network error on long responses

Users may also encounter network errors while using ChatGPT, such as "Network error on long responses," which occurs when the connection times out while trying to receive a response from ChatGPT.

Login error

Login errors may also occur due to incorrect credentials or expired cookies stored in the user's browser.

Error in body stream

If users encounter an "Error in body stream," it means that the request made or data sent to the server is corrupt or invalid. This error can be caused by bad internet connectivity or other factors.

At capacity right now

Users may encounter a "ChatGPT is at capacity right now" error, which means that the server is unable to handle more requests from users due to high traffic volume. This error is usually temporary, and users can wait for some time and try accessing ChatGPT later.

How to fix ChatGPT errors?