ChatGPT ERRORs interrupting work? Here's how to fix them

ChatGPT, the popular chatbot from OpenAI, has seen an impressive growth trajectory, with 100 million users in just two months and around 13 million daily active users. However, this rapid expansion has also led to issues with reliability, as the system frequently experiences downtime or capacity issues. Some users report error codes such as 1020 and 429, and the recent release of the GPT-4 language model has reportedly increased these problems.

