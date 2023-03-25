GPT-4 can be used for FREE using this simple hack. Follow these 3 steps

Since its release, OpenAI's latest GPT-4 model has taken the tech world by storm. Touted to be the most powerful tool of OpenAI so far, GPT-4 is multimodal, meaning it can interpret not only text but image inputs as well. Also, it had excelled in the world's toughest exams including the US Bar exams, SAT etc. and supports about 26 different languages. However, it’s not accessible to free users, and only ChatGPT Plus users can access ChatGPT 4. Nevertheless, there is a hack that can be used to interact with ChatGPT 4 completely free.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}