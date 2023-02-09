Turkey's envoy has lauded the friendship with India and has called 'Operation dost' a symbolic operation.

Turkey's Ambassador to India Firat Sunel said, "Operation Dost is a symbolic operation. It already proves that we are friends. We have to deepen our relations".

Firat Sunel made the remarks at the Hindon Airbase in Ghaziabad from where Indian Air Force's C17 Globemaster aircraft flew off to help earthquake victims in Turkey.

In an interview with ANI, the envoy said, "Operation Dost is a very important operation. And this is the operation of friendship because DOST is the word in Hindi and Turkish which means friends. And this operation shows our friendship between India and Turkey and friends always help each other."

Sunel said that India also helped Turkey during the Covid pandemic. "I remember two years ago in 2021, I was exactly in this airplane and Turkey sent two aircraft loaded with COVID medical assistance. Now, after two years now we have had two huge devastating earthquakes in Turkey and India is now sending search and rescue teams in Turkey because real friends help each other in days if they are in need".

Yesterday Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said that India stands ready to extend support to the people of earthquake-hit Turkey.

An Indian is missing and 10 others are stuck but safe in remote regions of Turkey, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

India launched 'Operation Dost' to extend assistance to Turkey as well as Syria following Monday's devastating quake that killed nearly12,000 people in the two countries.

On 7 February, India sent to Turkey relief materials, a mobile hospital, and specialised search and rescue teams in four C-17 Globemaster military transport aircraft.

India also sent relief materials onboard a C-130J aircraft of the Indian Air Force to Syria. India has sent emergency medicines and equipment including portable ECG machines, patient monitors, and other essential medical items to Syria.

On Wednesday, India despatched relief materials in another aircraft to Turkey.

The NDRF teams are rendering assistance in rescue operations at Gaziantep while the medical team is setting up the field hospital in Iskenderun.

Turkey earthquake updates

Turkey and Syria witnessed the deadliest earthquakes on Monday in over a decade.

One earthquake of magnitude 7.7, centered in the Pazarcik district, jolted Kahramanmaras and hit several provinces, including Gaziantep, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, Adiyaman, Malatya, Osmaniye, Hatay, and Kilis.

Later an earthquake of magnitude 7.6 centered in Kahramanmaras's Elbistan district jolted the region.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Turkey was shaken by the "biggest disaster" since the 1939 Erzincan earthquake.

The death toll from a massive earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria climbed above 12,000 on Wednesday.

Crews from at least 24 countries, including those at odds over the war in Ukraine, are taking part in the rescue operation.