Operation Ganga: 11 evacuation flights with 2,200 Indians to arrive tomorrow

Amidst the war between Russia and Ukraine, the Centre on Saturday notified that as many as 11 evacuation flights with 2,200 Indians will arrive from the conflict zone on Sunday. A total of 16 flights were scheduled for Saturday, including IAF's C-17 aircraft, to evacuate Indians from the war-hit Ukraine.

Under "Operation Ganga", Air India, Air India Express, IndiGo, SpiceJet, and Indian Air Force will be operated for the evacuees. On Friday, 18 special flights have come back to the country from Ukraine's neighbouring countries, including 14 civilian flights and 3 C-17 IAF flights. While Civilian flights carried 3142 persons, C-17 flights evacuated 630 passengers.

"Over 20,000 Indians have left the Ukraine border since we issued our advisories," MEA said on Friday. There are more people left in the conflict zone, the MEA said, "it's reassuring to see that these many people have left Ukraine."

However, the government noted that evacuation looks difficult without a ceasefire. Arindam Bagchi, Joint Secretary at Ministry of External Affairs, "We urge the parties concerned- Ukraine & Russia, to have a local ceasefire at least, so that we can evacuate our people, students."

"But can't say we are moving downward (as of yet...)We will continue Operation Ganga till the last person gets evacuated. Roughly 2000-3000 (more Indians) likely to be there, the number can vary," Bagchi added.

