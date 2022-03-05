Operation Ganga: 15 flights arrived today, 13,300 Indians evacuated from Ukraine

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
From Ukraine's Pisochyn & Kharkiv, we should be able to clear out everyone in the next few hours, so far I know no one left in Kharkiv. The main focus is on Sumy now, the Centre said
As many as 15 flights have landed in the last 24 hours with around 2,900 Indian evacuees from the war-hit Ukraine, the Centre said, adding, “Approximately 13,300 people returned to India so far." A total of 13 flights are scheduled for the next 24 hours.
From Pisochyn & Kharkiv, we should be able to clear out everyone in the next few hours, so far I know no one left in Kharkiv. The main focus is on Sumy now, the challenge remains ongoing violence and lack of transportation, said Arindam Bagchi from the Ministry of external affairs on Saturday. The best option would be a ceasefire.
We will now be looking at how many are still in Ukraine. The embassy will contact those who happen to be there but haven't registered. In nearby Pisochyn, we have moved (evacuated) 298 students, hoping to complete it by today, he also said. “The problem is in Sumy. We strongly urge both sides for a ceasefire, hope it happens soon as there is shelling, can risk lives."
On Friday, 18 special flights have come back to the country from Ukraine’s neighbouring countries, including 14 civilian flights and 3 C-17 IAF flights. While Civilian flights carried 3142 persons, C-17 flights evacuated 630 passengers. Under "Operation Ganga", Air India, Air India Express, IndiGo, SpiceJet, and Indian Air Force will be operated for the evacuees.
