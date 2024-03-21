'Operation Indravati' to evacuate Indian nationals from Haiti begins: Jaishankar

Against the backdrop of new attacks being launched by armed gangs in the suburbs of Port-au-Prince, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said that the country has launched "Operation Indravati" to evacuate Indian nationals from Haiti. They are being evacuated to the Dominican Republic.

Jaishankar said that the Centre was “fully committed to the security and well-being" of the Indian nationals abroad.

In a post on social media platform X, Jaishankar wrote: "India begins Operation Indravati to evacuate its nationals from Haiti to the Dominican Republic. 12 Indians evacuated today. Fully committed to the security and well-being of our nationals abroad. Thank the Government of the Dominican Republic for their support."

Earlier this week on Wednesday, US State Department also announced that more than 15 Americans were airlifted from Haiti to Santo Domingo, the capital of the Dominican Republic.

The development comes at a time when the country, which is yet to recover from 2010 earthquake, has been witnessing violent gang wars.

On February 29, gangs in Haiti staged attacks across Port-au-Prince. Over the next few days, they burned police stations, shut down the country's main airport, stormed the two biggest prisons and freed thousands of prisoners.

On March 3, Haiti declared emergency and impose a nighttime curfew.

According to the Associated Press (AP), Haiti's most powerful gang leader Jimmy Cherizier had been demanding the resignation of Ariel Henry, the country's acting prime minister.

Later, Henry on March 12 announced that he would be stepping down as the country's prime minister. However, he did not offer any timeframe and continues to hold the post. He is currently exiled in Puerto Rico.

Jean-Charles Moise recently formed an alliance with Guy Philippe, a former rebel leader who helped overthrow former President Jean-Bertrand Artistide and who was repatriated to Haiti in November after serving time in a US prison after he pleaded guilty to money laundering.

