'Operation Indravati' to evacuate Indian nationals from Haiti begins: Jaishankar
The outburst of violence comes as the political future of the crisis-racked Caribbean island nation hangs in limbo.
Against the backdrop of new attacks being launched by armed gangs in the suburbs of Port-au-Prince, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said that the country has launched "Operation Indravati" to evacuate Indian nationals from Haiti. They are being evacuated to the Dominican Republic.