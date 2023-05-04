The India government and the embassy of India in Sudan's capital city Khartoum on Thursday took to microblogging site Twitter to post an update on a ‘herculean task’ achieved by the agency on the ninth day of Operation Kaveri.

Sharing the update, the embassy wrote, "9th day of #OperationKaveri. One of the most herculean tasks of bringing Indians stranded in El Fashir was achieved today." The embassy informed that they had successfully evacuated Indians stranded in the conflict-hit city of El Fashir.

'One of the most herculean tasks of bringing Indians stranded in El Fashir was achieved today. Indian Embassy mobilized its resources and coordinated with various stake holders in conflict zones to ensure safe travel for its citizens over an arduous journey of over 1800 km," the Embassy of India in Khartoum posted on micro-blogging site Twitter.

Elaborating on the feat achieved, the embassy said that two buses carrying 80 Indians from El Fashir, located in western Sudan, safely reached Port Sudan after travelling for over 48 hours.

They further said that in order to accomplish this, the embassy mobilized its resources and coordinated with various stakeholders in conflict zones to ensure the safe travel of its citizens over a journey of more than 1800 km.

The embassy also recognised the endurance of the Indian community who completed this challenging journey.

"Two buses from El Fashir in Western Sudan carrying 80 Indians reached Port Sudan (East of Sudan) safely after travelling for more than 48 hours. We would like to acknowledge the resilience shown by the members of the Indian community who endured this challenging journey."

“As on today 3584 Indians have been evacuated from Sudan. Embassy of India mobilized and facilitated movement of 67 buses from various parts of Sudan to reach Port Sudan." the embassy added.

Contributing further to the update the agency said, “so far Indians have moved out of Port Sudan using 5 Indian Naval Ships and 16 Indian Air Force aircrafts including one from Wadi Sayyidna military airbase."

The two warring factions in Sudan, the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) agreed to a seven-day ceasefire, according to a statement of the foreign ministry of South Sudan on Tuesday, reported CNN.

The statement added that the two sides also said that they would send representatives for peace talks "to be held at an agreed venue of their choice." Neither SAF nor RSF commented on the report on their official channels.

Previous ceasefires haven't been able to put an end to the violence between the opposing factions across the nation.