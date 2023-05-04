Operation Kaveri: India tweets about most ‘herculean task’, says 3,584 Indians evacuated from Sudan2 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 07:59 PM IST
The embassy mobilized its resources and coordinated with stakeholders in conflict zones to ensure the safe travel of its citizens over a journey of more than 1800 km for 48 hours from conflict ridden El Fashir
The India government and the embassy of India in Sudan's capital city Khartoum on Thursday took to microblogging site Twitter to post an update on a ‘herculean task’ achieved by the agency on the ninth day of Operation Kaveri.
