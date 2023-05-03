Operation Kaveri: India evacuates over 3,000 citizens from Sudan1 min read . Updated: 03 May 2023, 01:49 PM IST
Operation Kaveri has evacuated majority of Indians in Sudan so far, with the embassy also helping to evacuate Sri Lankan, Nepali, and Bangladeshi nationals.
The Indian government has evacuated 3,195 of the 3,400 citizens registered with the Indian embassy in Sudan, over a week after launching Operation Kaveri. Amid escalating conflict between rival factions in the North African nation since 15 April, India and other foreign countries have been working to evacuate their citizens from danger.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×