Operation Kaveri: Indians continue to return home from violence-hit Sudan1 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 05:46 PM IST
- About 600 Indian nationals have either arrived in India or are en route. More C-130J aircraft are stationed in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, to continue evacuation efforts
Two flights carrying Indian citizens rescued from Sudan have landed in India as part of Operation Kaveri. The Indian government has initiated the operation to evacuate its citizens from the conflict-ridden north African country where fighting between the army and paramilitary groups has intensified.
