Two flights carrying Indian citizens rescued from Sudan have landed in India as part of Operation Kaveri. The Indian government has initiated the operation to evacuate its citizens from the conflict-ridden north African country where fighting between the army and paramilitary groups has intensified.

Foreign secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra stated in a special press briefing that about 600 Indian nationals have either arrived in India or are en route. More C-130J aircraft are stationed in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, to continue evacuation efforts. India has also received requests from other countries to help evacuate their citizens and is willing to assist.

Three Indian Navy ships—INS Sumedha, INS Tej, and INS Tarkash—are involved in rescue operations, evacuating citizens from Port Sudan. The first group of stranded Indians left Sudan on INS Sumedha on April 26, followed by INS Tej, while INS Tarkash is expected to dock in Port Sudan soon.

The Indian embassy in Khartoum is working to transport more Indian citizens to Port Sudan for evacuation. India is also negotiating with the warring factions to ensure the safe passage of its citizens, particularly to safer zones within Khartoum. One Indian citizen has been killed by a stray bullet during the conflict.

Around 3,500 Indian citizens and around 1,000 Persons of Indian Origin (PIO) reside in Sudan. India's foreign ministry has established three control rooms to monitor the situation, with one in New Delhi and the others in Jeddah and Port Sudan. Foreign minister S Jaishankar has been in contact with counterparts in the US, UK, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, as well as UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, to discuss the situation in Sudan.