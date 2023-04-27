Operation Kaveri: Indians continue to return home from violence-hit Sudan

Around 3,500 Indian citizens and around 1,000 Persons of Indian Origin (PIO) reside in Sudan. India's foreign ministry has established three control rooms to monitor the situation, with one in New Delhi and the others in Jeddah and Port Sudan. Foreign minister S Jaishankar has been in contact with counterparts in the US, UK, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, as well as UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, to discuss the situation in Sudan.