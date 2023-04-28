Home / News / World /  Operation Kaveri: IndiGo to operate 2 flights from Jeddah to bring back 450 Indians
Back

Indian private airline, IndiGo said it will operate chartered flights under Operation Kaveri to bring back more than 450 Indian citizens evacuated from Sudan. The two flights will opearte from Jeddah to Delhi and Bengaluru to bring back Indians evacuated from Sudan, said media reports.

The two flights will operate on April 28 and 30 and A321 aircraft will be used. They will be operated from Jeddah in Saudi Arabia to Delhi and Bengaluru.

"IndiGo is closely liaising with the government to offer support for more such evacuations flights," media reports said quoting company statement.

Under Operation Kaveri, India on Friday brought back 754 people from strife-torn Sudan. The total number of Indians brought home now stands at 1,360, according to official data.

Meanwhile, two flights carrying Indian citizens rescued from Sudan landed in India today as part of Operation Kaveri. The Indian government has initiated the operation to evacuate its citizens from the conflict-ridden north African country where fighting between the army and paramilitary groups has intensified.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout