Indian private airline, IndiGo said it will operate chartered flights under Operation Kaveri to bring back more than 450 Indian citizens evacuated from Sudan. The two flights will opearte from Jeddah to Delhi and Bengaluru to bring back Indians evacuated from Sudan, said media reports.

The two flights will operate on April 28 and 30 and A321 aircraft will be used. They will be operated from Jeddah in Saudi Arabia to Delhi and Bengaluru.

"IndiGo is closely liaising with the government to offer support for more such evacuations flights," media reports said quoting company statement.

Under Operation Kaveri, India on Friday brought back 754 people from strife-torn Sudan. The total number of Indians brought home now stands at 1,360, according to official data.

Meanwhile, two flights carrying Indian citizens rescued from Sudan landed in India today as part of Operation Kaveri. The Indian government has initiated the operation to evacuate its citizens from the conflict-ridden north African country where fighting between the army and paramilitary groups has intensified.