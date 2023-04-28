Operation Kaveri: IndiGo to operate 2 flights from Jeddah to bring back 450 Indians1 min read . Updated: 28 Apr 2023, 11:41 PM IST
IndiGo to operate flights from Jeddah to Delhi, Bengaluru under Operation Kaveri
Indian private airline, IndiGo said it will operate chartered flights under Operation Kaveri to bring back more than 450 Indian citizens evacuated from Sudan. The two flights will opearte from Jeddah to Delhi and Bengaluru to bring back Indians evacuated from Sudan, said media reports.
