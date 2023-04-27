Operation Kaveri: ‘Over 1700 moved out of conflict zones, 600 sent to India,’ Govt shares update4 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 04:56 PM IST
- Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra on Thursday said that the situation in Sudan is ‘very volatile’ and that India's objective is to get every stranded Indian in that country out of harm's way
The security situation in Sudan remains very complex, highly volatile and unpredictable and India's objective is to get every stranded Indian in that country out of harm's way, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said on Thursday.
