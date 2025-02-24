‘Operation plans are ready, Israel ready to return to fight’, says Benjamin Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu tells IDF cadets that Israel is prepared for intensive combat, emphasizing total victory over Hamas and the return of all hostages. He highlights the need to demilitarize Gaza and expresses gratitude for Trump's military support.

ANI
Updated24 Feb 2025, 10:36 AM IST
Advertisement
People stand on an image of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as they attend a symbolic funeral for former Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed in Israeli airstrikes in Beirut, in Baghdad, Iraq, February 23, 2025. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad(REUTERS)

Speaking to cadets graduating from the IDF Ground Forces combat officers course, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warns that Israel is "ready to return at any moment to intensive combat. The operational plans are ready," The Times of Israel reported.

During his speech, Netanyahu vowed total victory, stating, "All of our hostages, without exception, will return home," he says. "Hamas won't rule Gaza. Gaza will be demilitarized, and its fighting force will be dismantled," The Times of Israel quoted Netanyahu as saying.

Advertisement

Also Read: Israel to Start New Ceasefire Talks With Aim of Disarming Hamas

Netanyahu entered the stage amid cheers and boos, and when he held up a photo of Shiri, Ariel and Kfir Bibas, the Israeli slain hostages, some in the crowd yell out in protest. Netanyahu says the image "says it all... So that we will always remember, what we are fighting for, and who we are fighting against."

He stresses that the Bibas family was murdered in cold blood in the early days of the war. "They strangled the tender boys with their bare hands," he says. "We must defeat those monsters, and we will defeat them."

Also Read: Israel, Hamas agree to ceasefire deal to pause war in Gaza

Advertisement

"Victory, victory and only victory," says Netanyahu. The victory "can be achieved in negotiations," he says. "It can be achieved in another way."

As per The Times of Israel, Netanyahu thanked Trump for his commitment to send crucial weapons to Israel. "The new defensive and offensive weapons will help us greatly in achieving total victory."

Trump sees "eye-to-eye" with Israel on Gaza, he added.

Victory, victory and only victory.

Also Read: Israel, Hamas reach Gaza ceasefire deal after 15 months of deadly conflict: Reports

"We support President Trump's groundbreaking plan to enable the freedom to leave for Gazans and the creation of a different Gaza," says Netanyahu of the president's proposal to relocate the entire Gaza population and have the US take over and rebuild the war-torn Strip, as per The Times of Israel.

Advertisement
All of our hostages, without exception, will return home.

Netanyahu added that in the West Bank, IDF troops will stay in cities as long as it takes. The tank platoon that Israel introduced into the West Bank means that Israel is fighting terrorism "with all means and in all places," he says, as per The Times of Israel. 

 

Key Takeaways
  • Netanyahu emphasizes readiness for renewed military action against Hamas.
  • The Israeli government remains committed to ensuring the return of hostages.
  • Netanyahu’s speech reflects the ongoing tensions and complexities of the Israel-Hamas conflict.
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsNewsWorld‘Operation plans are ready, Israel ready to return to fight’, says Benjamin Netanyahu
First Published:24 Feb 2025, 10:36 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App