Operation Sindoor LIVE Updates: 'India-Pak gone tit for tat; can stop now,' says Donald Trump as US ‘closely monitoring’

Operation Sindoor LIVE Updates: A day after 'Operation Sindoor' by the Indian Armed Forces, certain major cities have been placed on high alert. Meanwhile, Punjab's Amritsar airport is completely shut until further notice, as reported by ANI.

"We received information that all flights need to be cancelled and the airport has to be shut down. The whole airport is shut until further notice. As per the central government, 21 airports in North and North-western India will remain shut till May 10. No flights will be operated from here," the police official told ANI.

What is ‘Operation Sindoor’?

‘Operation Sindoor’ was a retaliatory strike aimed at terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). This operation was initiated in response to the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, which resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians, including one Nepali national.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army is closely monitoring ceasefire violations by Pakistan following the precise strikes conducted by Indian forces on terrorist infrastructure in both Pakistan and PoJK.

What led to Operation Sindoor?

The Indian strikes on Pakistan came after days of escalating tensions and Pakistan's downgraded diplomatic relations with India after the worst-ever terror attack on civilians in twenty-five years in Pahalgam's Baisaran valley that killed 26 people, mostly tourists, on 22 April.

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said Operation Sindoor was launched to deliver justice to the Pahalgam terror attack victims and their families.

Get all the latest updates on India India-Pakistan Conflict here on Mint!