Operation Sindoor LIVE Updates: 'India-Pak gone tit for tat; can stop now,' says Donald Trump as US ‘closely monitoring’

Operation Sindoor LIVE Updates: A day after 'Operation Sindoor' by the Indian Armed Forces, certain major cities have been placed on high alert. Meanwhile, Punjab's Amritsar airport is completely shut until further notice, as reported by ANI.
"We received information that all flights need to be cancelled and the airport has to be shut down. The whole airport is shut until further notice. As per the central government, 21 airports in North and North-western India will remain shut till May 10. No flights will be operated from here," the police official told ANI.
‘Operation Sindoor’ was a retaliatory strike aimed at terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). This operation was initiated in response to the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, which resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians, including one Nepali national.
Meanwhile, the Indian Army is closely monitoring ceasefire violations by Pakistan following the precise strikes conducted by Indian forces on terrorist infrastructure in both Pakistan and PoJK.
The Indian strikes on Pakistan came after days of escalating tensions and Pakistan's downgraded diplomatic relations with India after the worst-ever terror attack on civilians in twenty-five years in Pahalgam's Baisaran valley that killed 26 people, mostly tourists, on 22 April.
Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said Operation Sindoor was launched to deliver justice to the Pahalgam terror attack victims and their families.
“A good meeting with Adel Aljubeir, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia this morning. Shared India’s perspectives on firmly countering terrorism,” EAM Jaishankar said in a post on X.
Speaking on Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif promising retaliation after Operation Sindoor, former diplomat KP Fabian said that the Chinese media would put out stories to portray Pakistan in good light.
Fabian told ANI, "China is an ally of Pakistan... The Chinese media would naturally put out stories, whether true or not, to portray Pakistan in a good light. So our embassy did the correct thing, telling them that before putting out stories relating to India, cross-check..."
Fire and Emergency Officer Shabir ul Hassan says, "We have called one vehicle each from Srinagar, Baramulla, Sopore, Pattan. We have kept five vehicles on alert here due to heavy shelling in the area... We have a Foam Tender, five Water Tenders, and five fire engines..."
Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit says, "Indian reaction was very calculated, we destroyed only terrorist sites and all have a connection with Pakistan's state-sponsored terrorism. Pakistan cannot do anything, if it attacks, it will be broken into as many pieces as it can't even imagine..."
Fire trucks have been called in Uri to assuage fire risk in the area due to Pakistan breaking the ceasefire to resort to artillery shelling at civilian areas after the Indian Army hit nine terror hotbeds in Pakistan on the intervening night of 6-7 May.
Ex-serviceman and District President Ex-Servicemen League Doda, Raj Singh Charak told ANI, "... After April 22 terrorist attack, the blood of all Indians was boiling. The Modi government took a decision, and within 14 days, our Armed Forces took revenge. The ex-servicemen are ready to wear their uniforms again to serve the nation on the frontline."
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut says, "Indian army's action against the terrorists in Pakistan is a matter of pride. The Indian army is a professional army, and it has a reputation for not attacking anyone without a reason, like Pakistan. You have killed 26 innocent civilians of ours, and still we attacked and destroyed only terrorist camps and no civilian area or military sites. We have the right to protect ourselves, and our army has done that... When the Pahalgam attack took place, the meeting was called in a hurry, and hence we didn't attend the meeting.. We wanted the action to be taken within 24 hours, and then we would have joined the meeting. Today, a meeting has been called again, and it is important, so we will be attending that..."
Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla on Thursday morning said that Amritsar airport will remain closed until May 10.
"The airport has been closed till May 10 because of the mock drills, and for the Air Force. There's no need to panic in Amritsar. We reached here from Delhi this morning, and we have been telling people not to panic and maintain peace. Our army is standing tall to face this situation," Aujla told ANI.
