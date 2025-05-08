Operation Sindoor LIVE Updates: Govt briefs all-party meet, Defence minister Rajnath Singh chairs meeting

Operation Sindoor LIVE Updates: A day after 'Operation Sindoor' by the Indian Armed Forces, certain major cities have been placed on high alert. Meanwhile, Punjab's Amritsar airport is completely shut until further notice, as reported by ANI.
"We received information that all flights need to be cancelled and the airport has to be shut down. The whole airport is shut until further notice. As per the central government, 21 airports in North and North-western India will remain shut till May 10. No flights will be operated from here," the police official told ANI.
‘Operation Sindoor’ was a retaliatory strike aimed at terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). This operation was initiated in response to the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, which resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians, including one Nepali national.
Meanwhile, the Indian Army is closely monitoring ceasefire violations by Pakistan following the precise strikes conducted by Indian forces on terrorist infrastructure in both Pakistan and PoJK.
The Indian strikes on Pakistan came after days of escalating tensions and Pakistan's downgraded diplomatic relations with India after the worst-ever terror attack on civilians in twenty-five years in Pahalgam's Baisaran valley that killed 26 people, mostly tourists, on 22 April.
Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said Operation Sindoor was launched to deliver justice to the Pahalgam terror attack victims and their families.
“It was very necessary because of the unfortunate incident that happened in Pahalgam, in which we lost our people. After that, everyone is speaking in unison, and I believe it should be addressed collectively,” said RJD MP Manoj Jha. (PTI)
All Party Meeting LIVE Updates: The government is briefing an all-party meeting on Thursday on the success of "Operation Sindoor" and its aftermath
Former Diplomat KP Fabian on Thursday praised Operation Sindoor, conducted by the Indian Armed Forces against Pakistan, terming it a "well-calibrated" operation.
"It was a well-calibrated operation. After the Pulwama attack, our aircraft had to go into the Pakistani airspace. This time, we have retaliated without getting into the Pakistani airspace. Our reach has also been much farther compared to Uri or Pulwama... From a military point of view, it is significant," he said.
AAP MP Sanjay Singh says, "... We will be informed about the action taken by the Indian Army in the meeting... The way they attacked nine terrorist hideouts under Operation Sindoor yesterday, after which Masood Azhar was seen wailing and saying that he will issue a threatening press release, shows that the Indian Army has taught a big lesson to the terrorist organisations funded and nurtured inside Pakistan... I bow my head in salute to Dinesh Sharma's supreme sacrifice. The Indian Government and Army are capable of giving a befitting reply to such a cowardly act by Pakistan." (ANI)