Subscribe

Operation Sindoor LIVE Updates: Govt briefs all-party meet, Defence minister Rajnath Singh chairs meeting

  • Operation Sindoor LIVE Updates: A day after 'Operation Sindoor' by the Indian Armed Forces, certain major cities have been placed on high alert. Get Operation Sindoor live updates here on Mint.

Livemint
Updated8 May 2025, 11:37 AM IST
Advertisement
All Party Meeting LIVE Updates: Centre holds an all-party meeting to brief all political parties on Operation Sindoor. (Photo: ANI)

Operation Sindoor LIVE Updates: A day after 'Operation Sindoor' by the Indian Armed Forces, certain major cities have been placed on high alert. Meanwhile, Punjab's Amritsar airport is completely shut until further notice, as reported by ANI.

"We received information that all flights need to be cancelled and the airport has to be shut down. The whole airport is shut until further notice. As per the central government, 21 airports in North and North-western India will remain shut till May 10. No flights will be operated from here," the police official told ANI.

What is ‘Operation Sindoor’?

‘Operation Sindoor’ was a retaliatory strike aimed at terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). This operation was initiated in response to the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, which resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians, including one Nepali national.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army is closely monitoring ceasefire violations by Pakistan following the precise strikes conducted by Indian forces on terrorist infrastructure in both Pakistan and PoJK.

What led to Operation Sindoor?

The Indian strikes on Pakistan came after days of escalating tensions and Pakistan's downgraded diplomatic relations with India after the worst-ever terror attack on civilians in twenty-five years in Pahalgam's Baisaran valley that killed 26 people, mostly tourists, on 22 April.

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said Operation Sindoor was launched to deliver justice to the Pahalgam terror attack victims and their families.

Get all the latest updates on India India-Pakistan Conflict here on Mint!

 

Follow updates here:
08 May 2025, 11:37 AM IST

All Party Meeting LIVE Updates: 'Everyone is speaking in unison,' says RJD MP Manoj Jha | Watch

“It was very necessary because of the unfortunate incident that happened in Pahalgam, in which we lost our people. After that, everyone is speaking in unison, and I believe it should be addressed collectively,” said RJD MP Manoj Jha. (PTI)

Advertisement
08 May 2025, 11:33 AM IST

All Party Meeting LIVE Updates: Centre holds all-party meeting to brief all political parties on Operation Sindoor | Watch

All Party Meeting LIVE Updates: The government is briefing an all-party meeting on Thursday on the success of "Operation Sindoor" and its aftermath

08 May 2025, 11:29 AM IST

Operation Sindoor LIVE Updates: ‘We retaliated without getting into Pak airspace,’ says former Diplomat KP Fabian

Former Diplomat KP Fabian on Thursday praised Operation Sindoor, conducted by the Indian Armed Forces against Pakistan, terming it a "well-calibrated" operation.

"It was a well-calibrated operation. After the Pulwama attack, our aircraft had to go into the Pakistani airspace. This time, we have retaliated without getting into the Pakistani airspace. Our reach has also been much farther compared to Uri or Pulwama... From a military point of view, it is significant," he said.

Advertisement
08 May 2025, 11:26 AM IST

All Party Meeting LIVE Updates: 'Indian Government and Army are capable of giving a befitting reply,' says AAP MP Sanjay Singh | Watch

AAP MP Sanjay Singh says, "... We will be informed about the action taken by the Indian Army in the meeting... The way they attacked nine terrorist hideouts under Operation Sindoor yesterday, after which Masood Azhar was seen wailing and saying that he will issue a threatening press release, shows that the Indian Army has taught a big lesson to the terrorist organisations funded and nurtured inside Pakistan... I bow my head in salute to Dinesh Sharma's supreme sacrifice. The Indian Government and Army are capable of giving a befitting reply to such a cowardly act by Pakistan." (ANI)

08 May 2025, 11:21 AM IST

All Party Meeting LIVE Updates:: Congress leaders arrive at Parliament Annexe building to attend all-party meeting by Centre | WATCH

Congress MP & LoP Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and LoP Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi arrive at the Parliament Annexe building to attend the all-party meeting called by the Centre, ANI reported.

Advertisement
08 May 2025, 11:20 AM IST

Operation Sindoor LIVE Updates: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Operation Sindoor LIVE Updates: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi 

08 May 2025, 10:51 AM IST

Operation Sindoor LIVE Updates: EAM S Jaishankar meets Saudi Arabia's foreign minister, shared India's perspectives on 'countering terrorism'

“A good meeting with Adel Aljubeir, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia this morning. Shared India’s perspectives on firmly countering terrorism,” EAM Jaishankar said in a post on X.

Advertisement
08 May 2025, 10:49 AM IST

Operation Sindoor LIVE Updates: ‘Chinese media would put out stories to portray Pak in good light,’ says former diplomat KP Fabian | Watch

Speaking on Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif promising retaliation after Operation Sindoor, former diplomat KP Fabian said that the Chinese media would put out stories to portray Pakistan in good light.

Fabian told ANI, "China is an ally of Pakistan... The Chinese media would naturally put out stories, whether true or not, to portray Pakistan in a good light. So our embassy did the correct thing, telling them that before putting out stories relating to India, cross-check..."

 

08 May 2025, 10:38 AM IST

Operation Sindoor LIVE Updates: 'Kept five vehicles on alert here due to heavy shelling,' says Fire and Emergency Officer Shabir ul Hassan | Watch

Fire and Emergency Officer Shabir ul Hassan says, "We have called one vehicle each from Srinagar, Baramulla, Sopore, Pattan. We have kept five vehicles on alert here due to heavy shelling in the area... We have a Foam Tender, five Water Tenders, and five fire engines..."

Advertisement
08 May 2025, 10:37 AM IST

Operation Sindoor LIVE Updates: 'Pakistan cannot do anything...,' says Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit | Watch

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit says, "Indian reaction was very calculated, we destroyed only terrorist sites and all have a connection with Pakistan's state-sponsored terrorism. Pakistan cannot do anything, if it attacks, it will be broken into as many pieces as it can't even imagine..."

08 May 2025, 10:35 AM IST

Operation Sindoor LIVE Updates: Security heightened in a border town under the Jammu division | WATCH

08 May 2025, 10:34 AM IST

Operation Sindoor LIVE Updates: Fire trucks have been called in Uri to assuage fire risk | Watch

Fire trucks have been called in Uri to assuage fire risk in the area due to Pakistan breaking the ceasefire to resort to artillery shelling at civilian areas after the Indian Army hit nine terror hotbeds in Pakistan on the intervening night of 6-7 May.

08 May 2025, 10:09 AM IST

Operation Sindoor LIVE Updates: Ex-servicemen hail the Indian Armed Forces | Watch

Ex-serviceman and District President Ex-Servicemen League Doda, Raj Singh Charak told ANI, "... After April 22 terrorist attack, the blood of all Indians was boiling. The Modi government took a decision, and within 14 days, our Armed Forces took revenge. The ex-servicemen are ready to wear their uniforms again to serve the nation on the frontline."

08 May 2025, 10:07 AM IST

Operation Sindoor LIVE Updates: 'Indian army's action against the terrorists in Pakistan is a matter of pride,' says Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut | Watch

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut says, "Indian army's action against the terrorists in Pakistan is a matter of pride. The Indian army is a professional army, and it has a reputation for not attacking anyone without a reason, like Pakistan. You have killed 26 innocent civilians of ours, and still we attacked and destroyed only terrorist camps and no civilian area or military sites. We have the right to protect ourselves, and our army has done that... When the Pahalgam attack took place, the meeting was called in a hurry, and hence we didn't attend the meeting.. We wanted the action to be taken within 24 hours, and then we would have joined the meeting. Today, a meeting has been called again, and it is important, so we will be attending that..."

08 May 2025, 09:46 AM IST

Operation Sindoor LIVE Updates: 'No need to panic in Amritsar, says Congress' Gurjeet Singh Aujla amid airport closure

Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla on Thursday morning said that Amritsar airport will remain closed until May 10.

"The airport has been closed till May 10 because of the mock drills, and for the Air Force. There's no need to panic in Amritsar. We reached here from Delhi this morning, and we have been telling people not to panic and maintain peace. Our army is standing tall to face this situation," Aujla told ANI. 

08 May 2025, 09:45 AM IST

Operation Sindoor LIVE Updates: Visuals showcase terror infrastructures targeted across Pakistan & PoK | Watch

Operation Sindoor: Visuals sourced from Army and Google Earth showcase the terror infrastructures targeted across Pakistan & Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir., PTI reported.

08 May 2025, 09:45 AM IST

Operation Sindoor LIVE Updates: Visuals from villages along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir | WATCH

Jammu and Kashmir: Visuals from villages along LoC

Pakistan has resorted to artillery shelling on civilian areas after the Indian Army hit nine terror hotbeds in Pakistan on the intervening night of 6-7 May

Stay updated with the latest developments on Operation Sindoor and India-Pakistan conflict . Get breaking news and key updates here on Mint!
Business NewsNewsWorldOperation Sindoor LIVE Updates: Govt briefs all-party meet, Defence minister Rajnath Singh chairs meeting
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App