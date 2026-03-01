Operation True Promise 4: Iran claims attacks on US naval targets in Indian Ocean; Kuwait base targeted

Iran-Israel conflict- In the fifth wave of Operation True Promise 4 in the Indian Ocean, an MSP ship carrying ammunition for American vessels was struck by four drones at the Jebel Ali anchorage, leaving it completely disabled following damage and explosions.

Iranian officials also claimed that an MST-class combat support ship transporting fuel for US vessels in the Indian Ocean was hit by Iranian Qadr-380 missiles, according to a post by Indian Embassy in Iran.

Iran has launched a new wave of strikes targeting Israel and United States bases. The attacks come in the aftermath of the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The statement further alleged that an American naval base in the Abdullah Mubarak area of Kuwait was targeted by four ballistic missiles and 12 drones, destroying infrastructure and causing a large number of US casualties and injuries. The IRGC Navy said that, together with the air force, it would continue operations and “keep the gates of hell open to enemy units.”

Following Khamenei’s death, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) issued a strong warning against Israel and the United States. The force vowed what it described as the “most ferocious offensive operation in history".

Details of IRGC operation on US bases after Khamenei's death Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said the fifth wave of Operation True Promise targeted American military logistics and infrastructure across the region. According to the group, a vessel transporting ammunition for US forces was struck by four drones at the Jebel Ali anchorage, leaving the ship “completely disabled with damage and explosions.” The IRGC further claimed that an American naval base in Kuwait’s Abdullah Mubarak area was hit by four ballistic missiles and 12 drones, destroying infrastructure and resulting in significant American casualties.

Also Read | Trump’s doctrine in Iran and beyond

The IRGC also alleged that an MST-class combat support ship carrying fuel for US vessels in the Indian Ocean was struck by Iranian Qadr-380 missiles. In its statement, the force warned of continued escalation, saying, “The IRGC Navy, along with the air force, will keep the gates of hell open to enemy units.”

Regional escalation spreads to Gulf and Israel Iranian strikes have also reportedly affected civilian and commercial infrastructure. Dubai International Airport — one of the world’s busiest aviation hubs — was shut down after attacks linked to the ongoing hostilities, while earlier strikes were reported near Palm Jumeirah and the luxury Burj Al Arab hotel.

The incidents come amid intensifying regional tensions following US-Israeli military operations against Iran, prompting retaliatory attacks by Tehran and allied groups against military targets across West Asia. It was reported on Sunday that Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khammenei was killed in his office on Saturday morning.