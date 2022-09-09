'Operation Unicorn' on: Here's Queen Elizabeth II's funeral plan

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died on Thursday at 96.
The impact of her loss will be huge, and unpredictable, both for the nation and for the monarchy.
Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died on Thursday at 96. A link to the almost-vanished generation that fought World War II, she was the only monarch most Britons have ever known, and her name defines an age: the modern Elizabethan Era.
The impact of her loss will be huge, and unpredictable, both for the nation and for the monarchy, an institution she helped stabilize and modernize across decades of huge social change and family scandals.
With the death of the queen, her son Charles, automatically becomes monarch, even though the coronation might not take place for months. It is not known whether he will choose to call himself King Charles III or some other name.
The British government's "Operation Unicorn" is still on as the UK authorities had devised Operation London Bridge to manage events during the first 10 days between the Queen's death and the funeral.
How ‘Operation Unicorn’ will be carried out?
The UK authorities had thought of ‘Operation Unicorn' in case Queen Elizabeth II died in Scotland. The Royal Family, in an official statement, said that the Queen died peacefully at Balmoral. The King and the Queen Consort will return to London on Friday, according to news agency ANI.
The name ‘Operation Unicorn’ was chosen because unicorn represents the national animal of Scotland and forms part of the royal coat of arms, along with the lion of England.
Moments before the palace announced the Queen's death, BBC presenters changed into black attire, black suits, and ties, as part of 'Operation London Bridge'.
According to the documents seen by The Politico, Thursday or September 8 will be declared as "D-Day" and each following day leading up to the Queen's funeral will be referred to as D1, D2 till the tenth day of her death.
The code for conveying the message of the Queen's death is "London bridge is down", as per one official memo. What will follow is a vast security operation to manage crowds and travel chaos, the report said.
The agencies reported that as per Operation Unicorn, Queen Elizabeth II's body will be brought from Scotland to Buckingham Palace in London within the first week of her death, and later, it will be moved from Balmoral to Holyroodhouse, her residence in the Scottish capital of Edinburgh, to lie in rest for a short time.
Her body will then be carried in a procession up the Royal Mile, a central avenue, to St. Giles Cathedral for a reception service. After this, it will be taken to London on a royal train from Edinburgh's Waverley Station and the coffin will be received in the capital by the newly appointed Prime Minister Liz Truss.
The funeral will be held on the tenth day at Westminster Abbey and Queen Elizabeth II will be buried in the castle's King George VI Memorial Chapel.
