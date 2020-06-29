Opinion | China’s financial system is running out of room

One way for Beijing to manage this is to eventually bail out aggrieved savers. But the pressure on state coffers is only rising. It’s unclear whether authorities can afford another rescue without acknowledging the rules aren’t working. An alternative is to find different places for investors to put their money, as seen in attempted reform of capital markets.The most likely option — and a setback — would be to loosen the rules or delay implementation in the name of fighting Covid-19. It may buy social peace. But take that route, and the road to deleveraging will be a long one.