Opinion: Don’t ask India for a net-zero pledge

Policy makers know net-zero targets are meaningless. That’s why even many countries that have committed to 2050 or 2060 goals are still quietly commissioning new coal plants or restarting old ones. Germany opened a new coal plant as late as last year and is still clearing populated land to dig new coal mines. Faced with high gas prices and an approaching winter, other European countries may also turn back to coal. Even COP26’s British hosts, who have worked harder than most to remove coal from their generation mix, had to fire up old coal plants last month.

