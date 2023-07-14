The entire cast of the much-awaited film “Oppenheimer" by filmmaker Christopher Nolan left the film's London screening midway. The “Oppenheimer" actors including Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt and others walked out of the screening midway in solidarity with the strike called by Hollywood's actors union.

The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Radio and Television Artists (SAG-AFTRA) joined the screenwriters in their strike after failing to reach a consensus for a new contract with the studios and streaming services, represented by the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

Cillian Murphy, Florence Pugh, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, and Rami Malek made a stunning appearance on the red carpet at the London premiere of "Oppenheimer," Christopher Nolan's grand-scale epic that delves into the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer.

Known as one of the visionary physicists credited with the creation of the atomic bomb, Oppenheimer's legacy takes center stage in this remarkable film “Oppenheimer".

However, the actors left before the screening of the movie in London to join the strike.

"You’ve seen them here earlier on the red carpet. Unfortunately, they’re off to write their picket signs for what we believe to be an imminent strike by Sag, joining one of my guilds, the Writers Guild, in the struggle for fair wages for working members of the unions, and we support them," Christopher Nolan said at the stage.

At the carpet, Matt Damon said, “We talked about it. Look, if it’s called now, everyone’s going to walk obviously in solidarity... That’s why we moved this [red carpet] up because we know the second it’s called, we’re going home."

"We gave the strike authorisation. We voted 98 per cent to 2 per cent to do that because we know our leadership has our best interest at heart," he added.

Emily Blunt said, "Obviously we stand with all of the actors and at whatever point it’s called, we’re going to be going home and standing together through it because I want everyone to get a fair deal."

The strike by Hollywood actors is the first strike since 1980. It is also the first instance when two major Hollywood unions have been on strike at the same time since 1960.

Since the beginning of May, the Writers Guild of America (WGA) has been engaged in a strike, advocating for improved wages, increased minimum pay, a higher writer-to-show ratio, and shorter exclusive contracts, among other crucial demands.

"Oppenheimer" is set to be released in theatres worldwide on July 21.

(With agency inputs)