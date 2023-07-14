'Oppenheimer' cast leaves London premiere midway: Here's why2 min read 14 Jul 2023, 02:50 PM IST
'Oppenheimer' cast that includes Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr, and Matt Damon left the London premiere midway as Hollywood stars join writer strike
The entire cast of the much-awaited film “Oppenheimer" by filmmaker Christopher Nolan left the film's London screening midway. The “Oppenheimer" actors including Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt and others walked out of the screening midway in solidarity with the strike called by Hollywood's actors union.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×