Oppenheimer star Emily Blunt takes break from acting; here’s why1 min read 13 Jul 2023, 10:47 AM IST
Emily Blunt, known for her roles in films like Oppenheimer and A Quiet Place, is taking a break from acting.
Hollywood star Emily Blunt has shared her decision to take a break from acting in order to prioritise spending more time with her family. The British actress, known for her roles in films such as A Quiet Place, The Girl on the Train and Mary Poppins Returns revealed this during a conversation on the "Table for Two" podcast.
