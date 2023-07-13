Hollywood star Emily Blunt has shared her decision to take a break from acting in order to prioritise spending more time with her family. The British actress, known for her roles in films such as A Quiet Place , The Girl on the Train and Mary Poppins Returns revealed this during a conversation on the "Table for Two" podcast.

Blunt, who is married to actor John Krasinski and has two daughters with him, has explained how she struggles with finding the right balance between her career and motherhood. Having worked extensively in recent years, Blunt expressed the desire to prioritise the formative years of her children, particularly as her eldest approaches her pre-teen years.

She emphasised the importance of being present for significant moments like waking up, school drop-offs, pickups, and bedtime routines, CNN reported.

Blunt, who has been open about her journey in overcoming stuttering through acting, acknowledged the joy she experienced in her projects last year but acknowledged that some were more demanding than others. Recognising the emotional toll on herself and her family, she explained that she wishes to strike a balance and reduce the intensity of her commitments.

The actress also addressed the guilt that can be felt by mothers who desire pursuits beyond parenting. She expressed her hope for her children to discover their own passions and enjoy doing what they love.

On a lighter note, Blunt shared anecdotes about her neighbours in both Los Angeles and New York, including living on the same block as talk show host Jimmy Kimmel and his wife, Molly McNearney, as well as currently residing in the same building as her co-star in the upcoming film Oppenheimer, Matt Damon, and his wife, Luciana Barroso.