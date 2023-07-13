Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Business News/ News / World/  Oppenheimer star Emily Blunt takes break from acting; here’s why

Oppenheimer star Emily Blunt takes break from acting; here’s why

1 min read 13 Jul 2023, 10:47 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Emily Blunt, known for her roles in films like Oppenheimer and A Quiet Place, is taking a break from acting.

Emily Blunt is known for her roles in films like Oppenheimer and A Quiet Place

Hollywood star Emily Blunt has shared her decision to take a break from acting in order to prioritise spending more time with her family. The British actress, known for her roles in films such as A Quiet Place, The Girl on the Train and Mary Poppins Returns revealed this during a conversation on the "Table for Two" podcast.

Hollywood star Emily Blunt has shared her decision to take a break from acting in order to prioritise spending more time with her family. The British actress, known for her roles in films such as A Quiet Place, The Girl on the Train and Mary Poppins Returns revealed this during a conversation on the "Table for Two" podcast.

Blunt, who is married to actor John Krasinski and has two daughters with him, has explained how she struggles with finding the right balance between her career and motherhood. Having worked extensively in recent years, Blunt expressed the desire to prioritise the formative years of her children, particularly as her eldest approaches her pre-teen years.

Blunt, who is married to actor John Krasinski and has two daughters with him, has explained how she struggles with finding the right balance between her career and motherhood. Having worked extensively in recent years, Blunt expressed the desire to prioritise the formative years of her children, particularly as her eldest approaches her pre-teen years.

Also Read: Emmy Awards 2023 nominations: HBO's ‘Succession’, 'Last of Us' get top nods

She emphasised the importance of being present for significant moments like waking up, school drop-offs, pickups, and bedtime routines, CNN reported.

Also Read: Emmy Awards 2023 nominations: HBO's ‘Succession’, 'Last of Us' get top nods

She emphasised the importance of being present for significant moments like waking up, school drop-offs, pickups, and bedtime routines, CNN reported.

Blunt, who has been open about her journey in overcoming stuttering through acting, acknowledged the joy she experienced in her projects last year but acknowledged that some were more demanding than others. Recognising the emotional toll on herself and her family, she explained that she wishes to strike a balance and reduce the intensity of her commitments.

Blunt, who has been open about her journey in overcoming stuttering through acting, acknowledged the joy she experienced in her projects last year but acknowledged that some were more demanding than others. Recognising the emotional toll on herself and her family, she explained that she wishes to strike a balance and reduce the intensity of her commitments.

The actress also addressed the guilt that can be felt by mothers who desire pursuits beyond parenting. She expressed her hope for her children to discover their own passions and enjoy doing what they love.

The actress also addressed the guilt that can be felt by mothers who desire pursuits beyond parenting. She expressed her hope for her children to discover their own passions and enjoy doing what they love.

Also Read: This actor is richer than Shah Rukh Khan, Dwayne Johnson, Tom Cruise; and you may not even know him

On a lighter note, Blunt shared anecdotes about her neighbours in both Los Angeles and New York, including living on the same block as talk show host Jimmy Kimmel and his wife, Molly McNearney, as well as currently residing in the same building as her co-star in the upcoming film Oppenheimer, Matt Damon, and his wife, Luciana Barroso.

Also Read: This actor is richer than Shah Rukh Khan, Dwayne Johnson, Tom Cruise; and you may not even know him

On a lighter note, Blunt shared anecdotes about her neighbours in both Los Angeles and New York, including living on the same block as talk show host Jimmy Kimmel and his wife, Molly McNearney, as well as currently residing in the same building as her co-star in the upcoming film Oppenheimer, Matt Damon, and his wife, Luciana Barroso.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 13 Jul 2023, 10:47 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.