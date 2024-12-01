Belgium has become the first country in the world to officially recognize the rights of sex workers, granting them the same benefits as other employees, such as maternity leave, pensions, health insurance, and sick leave.

This groundbreaking legislation, introduced following the decriminalization of sex work in 2022, ensures that sex workers are entitled to the same protections as those in other professions.

Victoria, president of the Belgian Union of Sex Workers (UTSOPI), emphasized the importance of the new law, stating, “When your job is illegal, there are no protocols to protect you.”

She shared her own experience of unsafe working conditions, including being raped by a client. When she reported the incident to the police, her complaint was dismissed, with an officer remarking, "Sex workers can't be raped," as reported by the BBC.

"It's an opportunity for us to exist as people," said Sophie, a mother of five who continued working late into her pregnancy because of financial pressures, as reported by the BBC.

However, some critics raise concerns about potential negative effects. Julia Crumière from the NGO Isala argues that sex work is inherently exploitative toward women, calling it “not the oldest profession, but the oldest exploitation.” She expressed worries about the normalization of an industry she believes is fundamentally harmful.

The law also regulates employers, banning those with criminal records and requiring safety measures like alarm buttons in workspaces. Kris Reekmans, who runs a legal massage parlour, supports these measures, saying, “I hope dishonest employers are shut down.”