The political deadlock in the parliament continued for the sixth day in a row as opposition MPs protested on the first floor of the parliament and demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) inquiry into the Adani issue, according to news agency ANI.

Since the beginning of the second part of the budget session on March 13, the parliament has been unable to accomplish any significant tasks due to ongoing issues.

Delhi | Opposition MPs protest on the first floor of the Parliament and demand a JPC inquiry into the Adani Group issue. pic.twitter.com/nbs2X6Nwtm — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2023

The ruling party BJP is demanding an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his comments made in the United Kingdom, while many opposition parties are demanding a JPC investigation into the Hindenburg-Adani controversy.

Both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha witnessed chaotic scenes as members from the ruling party and opposition benches resorted to shouting slogans to demand their respective demands.

The parliamentarians engaged in sloganeering, causing disruption in the proceedings of both houses.

The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were initially adjourned till 2 pm due to the ongoing chaos caused by the opposing demands.

In an effort to address the ongoing deadlock in parliament, Speaker Om Birla announced that he would permit members from both the opposition and the treasury benches to speak during the question hour, subject to the rules. Additionally, he urged members to seek a resolution to the impasse by approaching him in his chamber.

The budget session of parliament will conclude on April 6.

(With inputs from ANI)