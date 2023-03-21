Opposition MPs protest in Parliament over Adani issue1 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2023, 01:16 PM IST
The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were initially adjourned till 2 pm due to the ongoing chaos caused by the opposing demands.
The political deadlock in the parliament continued for the sixth day in a row as opposition MPs protested on the first floor of the parliament and demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) inquiry into the Adani issue, according to news agency ANI.
